GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man known as ‘Uncle Fester’ has officially been charged after getting arrested on July 14 in Green Bay following a search warrant tied to drug-related crimes.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 65-year-old Stephen Preisler was officially charged with multiple drug-related charges following a search warrant of a Green Bay residence on July 14. The complaint says that authorities know that Preisler is the author of books that had knowledge on how to synthesize controlled substances, most notably methamphetamine.

It is mentioned that Preisler used the moniker ‘Uncle Fester’.

On June 13, a controlled buy was set up for the $100 purchase of crystal methamphetamine from a man that was known as ‘Uncle Fester’. Preisler was identified by the C/I (criminal informant) as the person who he was buying drugs from.

On June 23 another controlled buy was set up and the C/I knew the person as ‘Uncle Fester’ or ‘Steve’. The C/I identified the seller as Preisler.

On July 14, investors with the Brown County Drug Task Force were doing pre-surveillance in preparation for the search warrant at the residence on South Baird Street. A vehicle was pulled over and Priesler, among others, was taken into custody. 2.18 grams of methamphetamine, 29 prescription pills, one THC vape cartridge and drug paraphernalia were taken from the car.

The following items were reportedly taken from the residence during the search warrant:

114.37 grams of cocaine-base

328.26 grams of methamphetamine

3.67 grams of marijuana

385.78 grams of unknown controlled substances

6 prescription pills

Drug paraphernalia

Equipment consistent with a clandestine methamphetamine lab The lab was later disposed of by the DCI CLEAR Team



Authorities interviewed a man who reportedly admitted to using and getting methamphetamine from Preisler. The man was taken into custody while authorities were executing the search warrant.

He reportedly told authorities that he was friends with Preisler for years and everyone knows Preisler because of YouTube videos of him wearing a ‘devil costume’. It was also mentioned that Preisler wrote books on how to produce methamphetamine.

Preisler is charged with the following:

Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Deliver A controlled Substance on or Near Public Housing Felony

Up to 12 and a half years in prison (Can be increased by five years due to the alleged crime happening near a public housing project) Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Felony

Up to three and a half years in prison Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Deliver A controlled Substance on or Near Public Housing Felony

Up to 12 and a half years in prison (Can be increased by five years due to the alleged crime happening near a public housing project) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor

Up to 30 days in prison Manufacturing of Methamphetamine, Manufacture Methamphetamine on or Near Certain Places Felony

Up to 40 years in prison (Can be increased by five years because of the location of a nearby park) Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine (> 40G), Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance On or Near Public Housing Felony

Up to 40 years in prison (Can be increased by five years due to the alleged crime happening near a public housing project) Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine (> 40G), Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance On or Near Public Housing Felony

Up to 40 years in prison (Can be increased by five years due to the alleged crime happening near a public housing project) Possession of Materials for Manufacturing Methamphet6amine Felony

Up to six years in prison

Court records show that Preisler was in court on July 17 for his initial appearance. Local 5 had a reporter in the courtroom who said his bond was set at $100,000.

Preisler has a court hearing set for August 2.

No additional information was provided.