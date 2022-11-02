GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after he was suspected of being in possession of several handguns and narcotics.

According to the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD), around 7:30 a.m., an officer out on a routine patrol noticed a suspicious situation on the 1100 block of Smith Street.

As the officer approached a small group gathering in an alley near the reported nuisance property, two people fled, and one remained behind.

As the officer questioned the man, he was found to have an outstanding warrant. The officer then took 46-year-old Troy Soldier into custody, where he was subsequently searched.

After finding bullets, a K9 unit was called to the scene and indicated there was a suspicion of narcotics in the vehicle that was believed to be operated by Soldier.

The officer then searched the vehicle, where three firearms, three extended pistol magazines, 65 grams of methamphetamine, 54 fentanyl pills, and a small amount of cocaine, THC, amphetamine, and Vyvanse were found.

GBPD is still working to identify the two people who fled the scene. No further information was provided.

Anyone with details regarding this case is being asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case number 22-260045.