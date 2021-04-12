Green Bay man arrested after shooting woman while intoxicated

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man could face 60 years in prison after shooting his significant other with a shotgun.

According to the criminal complaint, 41-year-old Marvin Davis was arrested on April 10 and faces the following charges:

Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assessments

Endangering Safety by Use of Dangerous Weapon – Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated

Green Bay Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on April 10 around 3:50 a.m. A witness said a male just shot at her and she left the residence. The witness went to a local business and an officer went to meet her at the location.

The woman stated that Davis tried to kill her and that he came home from a night of drinking and got into an argument with her. Davis reportedly said vulgar language at the woman and after she said she would leave him, Davis picked up a shotgun and pointed it at her.

After pulling the trigger the woman said she felt the burn marks on her face, and then got up and grabbed her child and left the residence. Officers noticed small cuts that were fresh and somewhat bleeding on the woman’s face.

Officers who responded to the residence were able to take Davis into custody without incident. According to authorities, Davis’s speech was slow and slurred. Officers had previous run-ins with Davis at Oval Office and Duel Sports Bar.

Davis reportedly completed a Preliminary Breath Test which resulted in a reading of .15.

While searching the residence officers found the black semi-auto shotgun as well as damage to the wall where Davis allegedly shot at the woman.

There is no further information at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.