CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 6:00 p.m. on February 23, Troopers from the Iron Mountain Michigan State Police Post were involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Crystal Falls from the Trojan gas station. The pursuit began in Iron County and lead into Dickinson County ultimately ending on M-69 East Highway in Menominee County. The driver was a 22 year old Green Bay resident.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and was arrested at the scene and was taken to the Iron County Jail. No injuries were reported. MSP troopers were assisted by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Hannahville Tribal Police Department, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.