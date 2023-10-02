ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a Green Bay man was arrested Sunday evening for his 5th Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense.

According to a release, Deputies from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office say they received a complaint at 4:26 p.m. about a vehicle that was swerving and hitting construction barrels on State Highway 172.

The person who called in the complaint reportedly followed the vehicle into a parking lot near Brookwood Drive and Argonne Street in Ashwaubenon.

A Wisconsin State Trooper arrived soon after and made contact with the driver. After conducting a number of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, 62-year-old Walter J. Sonnenberg from Green Bay was arrested for his 5th OWI offense.

Authorities say that along with the 5th OWI offense, Sonnenberg was also arrested for disobeying a court-ordered Ignition Interlock Drive installation and for Operating After Revocation.

At this time, no other details about this incident are available.