GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.

It was mentioned that a child that was with her grandparents was screaming that she did not want to go home. There was discussion that Baugniet-Gamez possibly shoved his child last night which caused a laceration.

Police talked with Baugniet-Gamez’s grandmother who was with Baugniet-Gamez’s 11-year-old daughter and his 2-year-old son. The daughter reportedly told her that the 2-year-old was taken to the hospital last night to get stitches on his forehead.

Baugniet-Gamez allegedly told his grandmother that the 2-year-old tripped over a hoverboard and cut his head open. However, the daughter reportedly saw the incident and said that Baugniet-Gamez actually pushed his son.

The daughter also said that Baugniet-Gamez hit her across the face. Baugniet-Gamez’s grandmother said that he is a ‘chronic alcoholic’ and when he stops drinking he can start seizing. The complaint says the 11-year-old has to feed, clean and care for her younger siblings.

The 11-year-old ‘has been trained’ to call 9-1-1 when Baugniet-Gamez starts seizing. He has been hospitalized multiple times.

Officials said the daughter said Baugniet-Gamez was going to kill her or hurt her for telling the truth about the incident involving the 2-year-old.

Police then talked to the 11-year-old who said she does not feel safe at home. The incident where she allegedly got hit across the face happened on September 19. She did not have enough money for a field trip, so Baugniet-Gamez said to take some coins out of a coin jar.

She thought she took about $6 in coins. On September 19, Baugniet-Gamez accused her of taking more money than he told her to take. He then allegedly backhand slapped her cheek.

A later confirmed to police that she was on the porch when Baugniet-Gamez allegedly slapped the 11-year-old.

Police went to Baugniet-Gamez’s residence, and he showed signs of intoxication. There were two children standing behind him in the living room. Baugniet-Gamez said his daughter was lying.

The complaint says the Baugniet-Gamez ‘stalled for time’ and would not leave the residence. He eventually came out through the front door and was taken into custody.

Authorities brought him to a hospital over concerns about alcohol detox issues, as he was fearful he would encounter them while in jail. While at the hospital he allegedly called authorities obscenities and threatened them.

Baugniet-Gamez gave a PBT of .258 when he got to the jail.

He is charged with the following:

Physical Abuse of Child – Intentionally Cause Bodily Harm Felony

Up to six years in prison Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Physical Abuse of Child – Intentionally Cause Bodily Harm Felony

Up to six years in prison Substantial Battery Felony

Up to three and a half years in prison Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Up to nine months in prison

Court records show that Baugniet-Gamez is scheduled to have his adjourned initial appearance on October 21 at 2 p.m. His cash bond was set at $10,000.

No additional information was provided