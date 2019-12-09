Green Bay man arrested for allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend at knifepoint

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Green Bay man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WFRV Local 5, 47-year-old Celio Jaimes-Gomez is now facing charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon; Kidnapping, Domestic Abuse, Use of a Dangerous Weapon; Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Domestic Abuse, Use of a Dangerous Weapon; and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Domestic Abuse, Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

In the document, Green Bay Police say they responded to the area of University Avenue and Danz Avenue for a weapon call on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officials say Elias Garza-Plascencia told the police that his girlfriend, Araceli Bautista, had been taken at knifepoint in a van by her ex-boyfriend, Jaimes-Gomez.

Jaimes-Gomez had reportedly followed Garza-Plascencia and Bautista in a vehicle as they traveled to the parking lot in front of American Foods. Garza-Plascencia told police he exited his vehicle to tell Jaimes-Gomez to “leave them alone.” Jaimes-Gomez then “produced a large knife and attempted to stab him in the face.”

Jaimes-Gomez then attempted to get into Bautista’s vehicle, but she “hit him with the door, knocking him down.” He then produced the knife again and reportedly forced Bautista into the passenger seat. The document then says Jaimes-Gomez got in the van and drove off “at a high rate of speed, driving on the sidewalk, and appeared to be trying to crash.”

After pinging Jaimes-Gomez’s phone, police say they were able to locate him at his apartment on Western Avenue. They then attempted to make contact with Jaimes-Gomez. Police say they observed him through the window, but he appeared to retreat to a rear bedroom.

Police say they were able to make contact with Bautista, who was reportedly in the apartment. With the help of an interpreter, Bautista told police “that she had been stabbed or was being stabbed.”

Officials say they were able to make entry into the apartment. Once inside, Jaimes-Gomez “appeared to be using Bautista as a shield” while holding a knife. Police said they attempted to talk with Jaimes-Gomez, but he would not obey verbal commands.

The document goes on to say that Jaimes-Gomez “had intended to kill Bautista and he was aware that officers were prepared to shoot him if necessary.” One officer said he was “very concerned” and was able to strike Jaimes-Gomez with his pistol. Jaimes-Gomez and Bautista then fell to the ground.

Officers were then able to disarm Jaimes-Gomez and take him into custody.

The court document says Bautista received minor injuries. She told police that Jaimes-Gomez is “the father of her two oldest children and they have been separated for 21 years.” Bautista added that days before the incident, she had gone to the police department seeking a restraining order on Jaimes-Gomez, but that she had not officially gotten it.