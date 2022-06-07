GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing two charges, including one related to physically abusing a child, after he allegedly threw a full soda can from his pickup truck and injured a 15-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on June 2 around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance on the Mason Street (Tilleman) Bridge. The disturbance involved two vehicles.

The person that reported the disturbance said a vehicle was driving 50 mph over the bridge and almost rammed them. The speed limit on the bridge is 35 mph. Speeding on the Mason Street Bridge appears to be one of the more common complaints, as discussed previously by Green Bay Police officials.

The driver of the speeding vehicle, identified as 38-year-old Nicholas Hess, then allegedly threw a full can of soda at the complainant’s daughter. The soda reportedly hit the 15-year-old daughter in the face.

The daughter was reportedly bleeding but didn’t want paramedics. Officers reportedly did confirm that the victim was bleeding inside her mouth. The victim showed officers a picture of the license plate of the speeding vehicle.

Officers then went to the Green Bay Police Department to wait for Hess to give his side of the story. Hess said that he was driving when a vehicle ‘brake checked him’ on the Mason Street Bridge. When he passed the vehicle, he said he heard something hit the side of his vehicle and saw a phone come out of the passenger side window.

Hess told authorities he threw a can of soda at the vehicle and drove off. In his written statement, Hess said he did not know the person in the front seat was a kid, otherwise, he would have never thrown the soda can at them.

After giving his verbal statement, he was placed under arrest.

Hess is charged with the following:

Physical Abuse of Child Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to ninety days in prison



Court records show that Hess appeared in court on June 3 and had a $2,500 signature bond set. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 22 for his adjourned initial appearance.

No additional information was provided.