Green Bay man arrested for involvement in 2020 drug overdose

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has been arrested after several months of investigation for his involvement in a fatal drug overdose in 2020.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on May 4, 33-year-old Alex Kotecki was arrested for his involvement in 28-year-old Kolin Hughes’ death. Hughes was found dead in his home on November 3, 2020, from an apparent drug overdose.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Appleton Police Department Special Investigations Unit. A charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide has been referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office for Kotecki.

Hughes was from Oneida and Kotecki is from Green Bay.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.