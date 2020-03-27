Green Bay man arrested in Manitowoc Co. after stolen vehicle pursuit

EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have been referred for a Green Bay man after he allegedly led authorities on a vehicle pursuit in a stolen pick-up truck. The chase began in Brown County and ended in the Township of Eaton in Manitowoc County. This is the third vehicle pursuit deputies from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office participated in this week.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were requested to assist the Brown County Sheriff’s deputies in a vehicle pursuit at approximately 5:35 p.m. Manitowoc County authorities began pursuing the vehicle, a stolen pick-up truck from Chicago, in the Township of Eaton.

Deputies say the vehicle became stuck after traveling about 26 miles and reaching speeds of 80 mph in Manitowoc County. One the truck became stuck, the driver, 36-year-old Michael Link, fled on foot. He was taken into custody within 100 yards of the truck.

Link’s passenger, 33-year-old Ashley Degroot remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says charges of knowingly fleeing and recklessly endangering safety have been referred to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office.

