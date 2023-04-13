Green Bay man arrested in Marquette County after deputies find various drugs & $1,700+ in vehicle

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after authorities in Marquette County discovered drugs and cash inside a car.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, on April 8 around 4:15 p.m., a deputy reportedly saw a vehicle going 56 mph in a 25 mph zone. The deputy then pulled the vehicle over.

Authorities noticed a ‘distinct’ odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, multiple items were reportedly found.

The following items were reportedly found during the traffic stop:

Digital scale

THC vape device

13.9 grams of marijuana

4.4 grams of Ecstasy

15.5 grams of cocaine

$1,789.53 in cash

The passenger of the vehicle reportedly fled on foot but was found in a yard of a nearby residence. The passenger did not provide his name.

Marcell Brown was identified by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and court records show he is facing multiple charges. Brown is scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on April 17.

Records show that Brown is from Green Bay.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.