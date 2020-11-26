GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay man arrested on firearm and methamphetamine charges

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has been arrested for alleged possession and distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm.

According to a release, United States Attorney Mathew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced a federal criminal complaint against 32-year-old John Yang of Green Bay after his arrest on November 23, in the 700 block of West Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay.

The complaint alleges Yang possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute the drug to others.

In addition, the complaint alleges while he resisted arrest, a .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm fell from Yang’s waistband, which was loaded and had a destroyed serial number.

Authorities say Yang is a convicted felon and was prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm.

Based on the current charges and his criminal history, authorities say Yang faces a mandatory 15 years of imprisonment and possible life sentence if convicted on all charges.

The Department of Justice says the federal charges resulted from a renewed effort under Project Guardian to join federal and local law enforcement resources to address the recent increase in violent crime in Green Bay.

Through this initiative, authorities say federal prosecutors and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are working with the Brown County District Attorney’s Office and the Green Bay Police Department to identify individuals associated with firearms offenses for federal prosecution.

Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, authorities explain how Project Guardian is one of the U.S. Department of Justice’s initiatives to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

The Department of Justice says the criminal complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt until the government proves he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. 

