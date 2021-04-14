GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Baird Elementary School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student

WEDNESDAY 4/14/2021 9:00 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student was employed at Baird Elementary School, according to the Green Bay Area School District.

The district sent out an email to parents stating they are aware of Villareal’s arrest for “allegations of inappropriate contact between himself and students at Baird Elementary School.”

The release goes on to say Villareal was placed under administrative leave at Baird Elementary after working for the school district since 2014.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the district says they are unable to provide any additional information and requests others to contact the Green Bay Police Department if they have more information.

Original Story: Green Bay man arrested on multiple alleged sexual assault charges

 WEDNESDAY 4/14/2021 8:28 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

According to the jail’s online inmate database, 46-year-old David Villareal was arrested on April 14 on recommended charges of the following:

  • Two counts of Sexual Assault of a Student by School Staff
  • Two counts of Sexual Contact/Intercourse with a Child Under 13 Resulting in Great Bodily Harm
  • One count of Causing Mental Harm to a Child
  • One count of Child Enticement – Sexual Contact
  • One count of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child

Formal charges against Villareal have not been filed yet.

