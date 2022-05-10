GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay was arrested after he reportedly left threatening voicemails to a local church.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 34-year-old Nicholas Schneider is facing two charges after he allegedly made threats to Nativity of Our Lord Church in Ashwaubenon.

On May 4, an officer with the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety was sent to the Nativity of Our Lord Church on Oneida Street. The church was reportedly on the receiving end of threatening phone calls.

The person with the church said on May 2 Schneider asked him to bless his home. Schneider reportedly made comments about guns which worried the church official.

Two days later, Schneider reportedly left a voicemail on an official’s phone saying he wanted all of the money he donated to the church. That amount was ‘a little less than $4,000’. In the voicemail, Schneider also said that if he didn’t get all of his money he would ‘come to the church and kill the entire church.’

The church official said he is ‘legitimately in fear for his life and that of the congregation at Nativity of Our Lord.’

On May 5, officers followed up at Schneider’s residence and he reportedly admitted to making threatening statements. He mentioned that he thought the church was taking money from him and he felt bad for saying it.

Later that same day, officials were made aware of two more messages, one of Schneider threatening the church and another of him apologizing multiple times for making threats.

An officer with the De Pere Police Department confirmed that Schneider has Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

On May 6, officers visited Schneider to arrest him and retrieve any guns he may have. Officers entered his home and found a black AR15 sitting on the couch. The house was also described as ‘completely trashed’.

Schneider’s father said he appreciated that officers were able to safely talk with Schenider and hopefully get him the help he needs.

Schneider is charged with the following:

Terrorist Threats – Create Risk of Causing Result Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Unlawful Use of Telephone Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison



Court records show that Schneider had his initial appearance on May 9 around 2 p.m., but no additional information was added.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.