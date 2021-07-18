Green Bay man arrested, receives 4th OWI offense

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Green Bay man was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with his 4th offense of operating while under the influence (OWI).

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 1:02 a.m., a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Fond du Lac Post, conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford Edge on Walnut and Clay streets.

The trooper reports that the driver, identified as 30-year-old Kevin Serrano, was showing signs of being under the influence prompting the trooper to provide the Serrano with standardized field sobriety tasks. The trooper said based on Serrano’s performance during these tasks, they concluded Serrano was operating a motor vehicle while impaired. A search on the vehicle was then conducted leading to officers reportedly finding drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officials report Serrano was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 4th offense, operating after revocation, 2nd offense, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule 1 and schedule 2 drugs, and possession of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).