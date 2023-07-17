GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Long before Stephen Preisler, 65, was arrested last week for allegedly running a meth lab in his Baird Street home, many considered him the most dangerous man in America because of several books he penned under the name “Uncle Fester.”

Preisler gave a lengthy interview with the CBS program “48 Hours” back in 2002.

“I like the thrill of writing a book that skirts the edge,” he explained. “And then maybe beyond. A book that offends.”

The industrial chemist presented himself back then as merely a single father who was sharing information already readily available.

He gleefully read from his book “Silent Death” acknowledging that his writing might be exaggerated but good prose.

One of his books was found among the research material of the terrorists responsible for the Tokyo subway sarin gas attack.

“I’m rather sad that it happened,” Preisler said. “But I don’t feel responsible. They’re the ones who did it, not me. I don’t believe I was their only source. I was part of their library.”

Preisler was so bold as to take the correspondent Peter Van Zant to the store to show the ease with which one can buy and cook up chemicals.

He called it good clean chemist fun.

“I’m a writer,” he insisted, “If that makes me the most dangerous man in America I suppose it’s possible.”

In this recent alleged drug house case, Presiler told the court during his first appearance that he was shocked by the criminal complaint that authorities don’t understand the chemicals they found.

He is hoping to get his $100,000 cash bond reduced.

He’s due back in court on August 2nd for a status hearing about his attorney and bail.