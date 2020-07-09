Green Bay man charged for Lombardi crash that killed three

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Green Bay man has been charged with three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the fatal June 28 crash on Lombardi Avenue that left three dead.

According to authorities, Abdi Ahmed was speeding eastbound on Lombardi when he struck a vehicle with three occupants inside. Multiple witnesses to the crash told investigators that the struck car rolled multiple times after being hit, according to the criminal complaint obtained by WFRV Local 5.

Authorities say “a total of 6 contacts” had been made with Ahmed’s vehicle just this year, primarily “traffic stops and or reckless driver complaints.”

The criminal complaint goes on to say that, according to the investigation, Ahmed’s car was traveling at 94 mph five seconds before the crash, then reached 104 mph just over a second before the crash, and dropped to 84 mph 0.1 seconds before impact.

If convicted of all three charges, Ahmed could face up to 75 years in prison and up to $300,000 in fines. Ahmed is scheduled to appear in court again on July 14.

