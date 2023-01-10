GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man charged in the shooting death of a five-year-old girl was in Brown County Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter pleaded not guilty to all three of his charges in Brown County Court for his alleged involvement in the death of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley.

On October 17, authorities were sent to the 1600 block of Amy Street for a report of a shooting. The mother of Evans-Cowley said she was in the bathroom when she heard Skye Bleu and two other kids playing in the living room.

She then heard a ‘pop’ and Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley came running into the bathroom holding her left side. The mother unzipped her jacket and saw a hole in her lower abdomen.

The mother said that Leavy-Carter was pacing in the hallway holding a gun and while the mother was trying to help the child, he left the residence.

Authorities spoke to both children that were playing with Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley, and one of them said she had a gun and touched the wrong button. This apparently caused the gun to fire by accident.

The other child reports that Leavy-Carter was spinning the gun on his finger and handed the gun over to the child.

On October 21, Leavy-Carter was taken into custody by the Beloit Police Department. He told authorities at the time of the incident, he was in the kitchen and started to do his food when he heard what sounded like a ‘door slam hard.’ He then walked in and saw Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley and the two other children.

Leavy-Carter reports he did not see the shooting happen and said one of the children had the gun in her hand. He also mentioned that he brought the gun there because he had threats to his life in that building.

In the complaint, Leavy-Carter said he left the gun on a shelf of the TV stand. He described the stand as about three and a half feet tall. He reiterated that there weren’t any kids in the house and Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley ‘knows to not touch firearms’.

Leavy-Carter is charged with the following:

Second-Degree Reckless Homicide – As a party to a Crime, Repeater Felony Up to 25 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to repeater)

Neglecting a Child – Consequence is Death, Repeater Felony Up to 25 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to repeater)

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Repeater Felony Up to ten years in prison (can be increased by four years due to repeater)



Jordan Leavy-Carter is due back in court on May 5, 2023, for a status conference.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will continue to follow this case closely as we learn more.