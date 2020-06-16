GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay man charged with allegedly soliciting murder

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has been charged after allegedly asking his cellmate to murder witnesses connected to charges filed against him earlier this year.

According to the criminal complaint, the cellmate of 32-year-old Laene Piontek informed authorities within the Brown County Jail that Piontek had solicited him to murder two witnesses “for 4 $5,000 payments in the future.”

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The inmate provided a correctional officer a note, saying:

“My cellmate Laene Piontek was trying to solite (sic) me to murder witnesses for 4 $5000 payments in the future. A map was drawn and flushed which I’ll reproduce below

Drives grey Trinity works at daycare down the street

House [house number and street name]

Duplex 2 story down stairs, white Brick look owners live upstairs older”

Investigators familiar with Piontek’s initial case say the depictions of the home are “‘shockingly accurate.'”

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Within the criminal complaint, authorities also include a transcript of a recorded jail phone call between the inmate and another individual, saying:

Called party: So do you got a good cellmate?
Individual 1: Not really.
Called party: Oh well…Remain calm.
Individual 1: Oh yeah, I’m just [explicit] super calm.
Called party: Well you don’t need anything else on your plate.
Individual 1: The [explicit] is trying to solicitate me to murder.
Called party: Huh?
Individual 1: He is trying to solicitate me to murder.
Called party: He is trying to recilitate you to what?
Individual 1: He is trying to solicitate me to murder.

The inmate told investigators that he had only known Piontek for about a week before the request.

Piontek is now facing two counts of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. Court records show he scheduled to make his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"