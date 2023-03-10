GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man accused of killing two women at a home in Green Bay in late January has entered not guilty pleas to two charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

Richard Sotka appeared in court via a video call for an arraignment hearing on March 10.

Sotka is charged with two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.

After allegedly killing the two women in Green Bay he removed a GPS tracking device from his body that he was supposed to wear as he fled in his car to Arkansas, where he was later arrested.

The 48-year-old waived his preliminary hearing on February 22 and is bound for trial.

Sotka will appear in court for a status conference that has been scheduled for May 1.