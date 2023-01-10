GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Green Bay was charged with homicide for a shooting on Smith Street back in December.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, 23-year-old Jesse Dahl was charged with homicide after a December shooting that killed a 42-year-old in Green Bay. Dahl reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries from the December 20 shooting.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Smith Street. Dahl was jailed after he was released from the hospital.

The complaint says that Dahl lives in Green Bay. He is charged with the following:

First-Degree Intentional Homicide – As a Party to a Crime, Repeater, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to life in prison

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Repeater Felony Up to ten years in prison



Court records show that Dahl was scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on January 10 at 2 p.m.

No additional information was provided.