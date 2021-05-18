Green Bay man charged with intimidating a victim in 2019 crime of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are releasing additional information regarding a case against Shaquille Hamilton and several incidents in 2019.

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Shaquille “Lucky” Hamilton allegedly recklessly endangered the safety of a woman.

According to the criminal complaint, Hamilton owed the woman $15,000. When the woman saw him at a BP Express in Green Bay, she approached him about the money. This lead to her spitting in his face which caused him to follow her back to her car and began jumping up and down on the hood, damaging the windshield.

Once Hamilton got off the car, the woman drove away from the BP Express and Hamilton followed, he then rammed into the back of her car near the Northside of Bond Street at North Ashland Avenue. He ultimately drove away from the scene.

Hamilton damaged the woman’s car which could result in him serving 9 months in prison, a $10,000 fee, or both. Hamilton could face jail time of 12 years and 6 months, a fee of $25,000 dollars, or both. He is also charged with disorderly conduct that could result in serving 90 days in prison, a $1,000 dollar fine, or both.

Additional criminal charges stem from another incident on Saturday, September 29, 2019.

Hamilton is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon for shooting at Davon Smith on September 29.

A feud between multiple people involving money, vehicles and property allegedly sparked the argument that led to the shooting of Devon Smith.

According to the criminal complaint, Hamilton allegedly followed Smith to St. George Street in Green Bay in a black Nissan Ultima and parked behind him when Smith pulled over. When Smith had exited the car and approached Hamilton’s car, Hamilton got out of the car and allegedly shot Smith.

Smith described Hamilton as having used a silver revolver to shoot him with.

Those gunshot wounds would send Smith to the Bellin Hospital for injuries to his face, chest, and shoulder areas. During interviews with police, Smith identified the shooter as Shaquille Hamilton.

With the charges of first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, Hamilton faces 60 years in jail.

On May 18, Local 5 obtained the criminal complaint for Shaquille Hamilton on a charge of intimidating a victim. This charge can lead to him serving 10 years in jail, a $25,000 fee, or both.

According to court documents, officers reached out to a victim involved in a previous case against Hamilton. They then learned Hamilton was allegedly harassing the victim, explaining that Hamilton along with an associate texted the witness from multiple numbers. The messages included such text as “get amnesia” or “death before dishonor” as a way to encourage the witness not to mention anything against Hamilton in court.

Currently, Hamilton has a set court date of Friday, May 21 for the homicide charge. Local Five will continue following this story and inform you of any updates.