GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Green Bay could be facing over 100 years in prison for multiple charges related to an alleged incident at a house party.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 18-year-old Zane Forslund was arrested on charges, including sexual assault. Police spoke with the victim about the alleged incident on October 3.

The victim is a 15-year-old girl who said she went to a house party on October 1. She told police that she went with a friend. The party was on Green Bay’s west side.

At one point she went inside to use the restroom. While she was walking toward the residence, her phone was reportedly taken from her back pocket. She turned around and saw a man who she identified as Forslund.

She had reportedly never met Forslund before and never talked to him during the party. Forslund would reportedly not give her phone back and allegedly grabbed her and took her into a bedroom.

The complaint says that she kicked and screamed but was not able to get away from Forslund. He allegedly told her that if she didn’t stop yelling that he ‘would kill her’.

The complaint says that Forslund then sexually assaulted the victim and held her down by force. When the incident was over, Forslund reportedly just walked out without saying anything else.

Police later visited the residence where the alleged incident happened. The homeowner let authorities inside and photographs were taken.

Authorities then went to Forslund’s place of employment, where was placed in handcuffs and put in a squad car. Forslund told authorities that he did not go as far as kissing any women during the party.

He reiterated to police that he did not get intimate with any women at any point. Eventually, Forslund reportedly asked for a lawyer and questioning was stopped.

Forslund is charged with:

1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child Under Age 16 By Use or Threat of Force or Violence Felony Up to 60 years in prison (Since the victim is under 18 years old, the sentence should be at least 25 years)

Kidnapping Felony Up to 40 years in prison

Felony Bail Jumping Felony Up to 6 years in prison

Felony Bail Jumping Felony Up to 6 years in prison



Court records show that Forslund is scheduled to have his initial appearance on October 4. No additional information was provided.