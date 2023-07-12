ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay was taken into custody after an alleged incident where he made threatening remarks towards a Bellin facility in Ashwaubenon.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Anthony Novello is facing two charges related to an alleged incident where he made threats toward Bellin and some employees. On July 10 around 5:20 p.m., an officer was sent to take a harassment complaint at Bellin Family Practice on Commanche Avenue.

It was reported that a male suspect, identified as Novello, allegedly made threats to slap and possibly kill people if he was not cared for correctly. An employee told authorities that Novello called and was ‘extremely upset’ over the care he got during his visit on the morning of July 10.

Novello reportedly explained over the phone to the employee that he had an appointment at 8:15 a.m., but missed it due to taking a ‘cigarette break’. He then claimed that he was told he would not be seen by his provider, but was seen at the urgent care downstairs.

The complaint says that Novello stated he was given a gas card for the inconvenience. He also allegedly said that the staff tried to bribe him and that if they wished to bribe him they should give him more medication, a ride to the clinic and $100.

The employee told authorities that Novello started to ask what would happen if he came back the next day and someone made him angry. Novello allegedly said he would smack people and that ‘this was why shootings happen every day’.

Novello also allegedly said, “Who’s to say I don’t shoot up the place.” The employee did say they were afraid that Novello would show up to the clinic and carry out his threats.

The officer did note that while getting a statement from the employee, they had to stop a couple of times because they got emotional talking about the threats.

Authorities went to Novello’s house and took him into custody. He reportedly complained of a medical issue and that he talked about how he was trying to voice his opinion and effect change at the facility.

Novello is charged with the following:

Threat of Bodily Harm to a Worker in a Health Care Facility, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to being a repeater)

Terrorist Threats, Repeater Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to being a repeater)



Court records show that Noveloo appeared in court on July 11 and had his cash bond set at $2,500. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 23 for his adjourned initial appearance.

No additional information was provided.