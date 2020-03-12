GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay man convicted of starting porch fire, lighting second during investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has been found guilty of two counts of arson in federal court.

According to the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 57-year-old William Julius was found guilty by a jury of setting fire to a porch in the 300 block of South Madison Street in Green Bay on August 20, 2017. All residents of the apartments located in the upper portion of the building were accounted for and officials from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department began investigating the fire.

While the fire marshal was investigating the fire, Julius reportedly returned and lit another fire in front of the main entrance, causing significant fire and smoke damage to the businesses located on the first floor, according to the U.S. Attorney. Authorities located Julius shortly after hiding under a vehicle a few blocks away. He was then taken into custody.

Federal officials say Julius now faces a mandatory five-year prison term and could face up to 20 years imprisonment. He could also be fined up to $250,000.

Julius is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

