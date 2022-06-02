LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old Green Bay man died after his vehicle went into a ditch and hit a tree in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, on June 2 around 2 a.m., authorities were made aware of an accident on CTH F near Kollen Lane in Lakewood.

When deputies arrived, a truck was found in the ditch. The vehicle reportedly had crashed into a tree. The driver was a 26-year-old man from Green Bay.

Officials say the truck crossed the centerline and entered the south ditch before hitting a tree. The driver was the only one in the truck and he was ejected.

The driver reportedly died at the scene. An investigation is ongoing and is being done by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information is provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.