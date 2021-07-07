Green Bay man dies after motorcycle accident in Marinette Co., not wearing helmet

WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man who was driving his motorcycle in Marinette County died of head injuries after he hit a tree.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on July 3 around 3:45 p.m., the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road and hit a tree. The driver was 38-year-old Jay Shipla from Green Bay.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that the Shipla was driving westbound on County ‘X’ before he went off the road and hit a tree. Shipla was reportedly not wearing a helmet and was the only one on the motorcycle.

Shipla later died at a Green Bay hospital due to head injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is the fourth traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2021, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

