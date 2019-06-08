Green Bay man dies after tractor found on fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office says a Green Bay man is dead after a tractor fire early Saturday morning.

Officials say they received a call around 12:55 a.m. regarding a tractor on fire with someone possibly still in the tractor on Tonet Road north of County Road K.

The tractor had reportedly rolled and was in the power lines.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to extinguish the fire. Glenn's Towing assisted in moving the tractor to a stable location.

Luxemburg Fire & Rescue was then able to use the jaws of life to enter the tractor.

Officials say the operator of the tractor, a 54-year-old Green Bay man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the investigation of this incident is ongoing and the name of the deceased party is being withheld pending notification of the family.

