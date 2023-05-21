GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is reported dead after first responders reported to a two-vehicle crash on WIS 57 in Brown County, authorities say.

According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday near WIS 57 southbound at Bayshore Park Road in Green Bay.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a 76-year-old Green Bay area man was eastbound on Bayshore Park Road when it collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 20-year-old woman from the Sturgeon Bay area.

After both vehicles came to a rest, deputies say that the Chevrolet Cruze caught fire. However, both of the people in the Cruze, its driver and a 20-year-old passenger, were able to get out the car without suffering further injury.

Authorities report that the 76-year-old driver of the Ford Escape dies at the scene.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Chevrolet Cruze were transported to a Green Bay area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details are being released at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is provided.