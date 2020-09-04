Green Bay man dies in crash at Main and Irwin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is dead after a Green Bay crash that closed down an east side intersection on Thursday.
Green Bay Police say the man, a 56-year-old from Green Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene on Main and Irwin at around 2:30 p.m.
According to authorities, the man was traveling west on Main Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east that was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Irwin.
The intersection was closed for three and a half hours for accident reconstruction.
Green Bay Police say they continue to investigate the crash.
