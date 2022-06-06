GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Green Bay man charged with three counts of reckless homicide after a deadly crash appeared in court Monday for a plea hearing.

Abdi Ahmed was involved in a crash that happened on Lombardi Avenue on June 28, 2020. He was previously charged with three counts of second-degree reckless homicide, however, those charges were later upgraded to first-degree reckless homicide.

In court Monday morning, Ahmed pled guilty to three counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide after they were amended for the plea deal.

According to authorities, Ahmed was driving eastbound on Lombardi Avenue when he hit a vehicle, killing three people. Court documents show he was going more than 100 miles per hour before the crash and was allegedly seen driving the car recklessly just ten minutes before the crash.

Ahmed will be sentenced in August.