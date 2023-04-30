PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Two victims were sent to the hospital following an alleged drunken driving crash that happened in Pulaski on Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

According to the Pulaski Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on WIS 32 and County Truck B around noon on April 30.

Officers say that a 57-year-old Green Bay area man was allegedly driving while under the influence of an intoxicant when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and went into oncoming traffic.

The release states that the 57-year-old was traveling northbound on WIS 32 and after exiting a roundabout, he crossed the median and entered the southbound lane on WIS 32, hitting a vehicle.

There were four occupants in the southbound vehicle, two adults & two children, authorities say. Two were sent to a local hospital for medical attention, however, it was noted that all four sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pulaski Police Department says it will be referring felony criminal charges on the 57-year-old for 5th Offense Operating While Intoxicated, causing injury.

The Pulaski Police Department was assisted by the Pulaski Tri-County Fire Department, N.E.W. Paramedic Rescue, County Rescue, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say that more charges may be referred due to the incident being an ongoing investigation. No additional information was provided.

