GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at upwards of 58 years in prison after he was charged with multiple crimes.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Adam Charneski is facing eight charges ranging from sexual assault to fraudulently using a credit card. The charges stem from incidents on April 20 and May 27.

On April 20, authorities responded to a residence regarding a possible disturbance. The victim said she was hit in the face with a remote and Charneski was leaving the residence. The victim told officers there was an argument and Charneski ended up throwing a remote at her.

She also told authorities that Charneski reportedly made a comment about buying a gun, and she was concerned for her and her daughter’s safety. The victim told police that she and Charneski were together for about eight years and have a four-year-old child together.

On May 27, the victim pulled into her garage and Charneski reportedly entered the vehicle while she was still in the driver’s seat. She told authorities that she was in the vehicle for about 30 minutes and must have fallen asleep at one point. When she woke up Charneski was not around.

She then went to go to sleep in her bed and was woken up by someone touching her shoulder. She then turned her head and reportedly saw Charneski next to her. She accused him of trying to have intercourse with her.

The complaint mentions that the victim agreed to drive Charneski to his mother’s house. She backed the vehicle out and after he said obscenities to her she stopped the car and went back inside the house.

Eventually, Charneski left the area, and when the victim went back to her vehicle, the garage remote, $20 and two debit cards were missing. Bank records reportedly showed two separate charges both of which were $200 withdrawals from ATMs. The garage remote was later found under her seat.

Authorities also looked at text messages reportedly sent from Charneski to the victim.

Charneski is charged with the following:

Second Degree Sexual Assault, Domestic Abuse – Sexual Assault, Repeater Felony Up to 40 years in prison (Can be increased by six years due to repeater)

Burglary of a Building or Dwelling, Repeater Felony Up to 12 and a half years in prison (Can be increased by six years due to repeater)

Stalking, Domestic Abuse, Repeater Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (Can be increased by six years due to repeater)

Fraudulent use of a Credit Card, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by up to two years due to repeater)

Fraudulent use of a Credit Card, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by up to two years due to repeater)

Disorderly Conduct, Repeater, Domestic Abuse Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison (Can be increased by up to two years due to repeater)

Battery, Repeater, Domestic Abuse Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by up to two years due to repeater)

Disorderly Conduct, Repeater, Domestic Abuse Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison (Can be increased by up to two years due to repeater)



Court records show that Charneski was scheduled for his initial appearance in court on June 2. No additional information was provided.