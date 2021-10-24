Green Bay man facing ‘several’ criminal charges following deadly Brown Co. crash

NEW DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several criminal charges after police believe his possible alcohol consumption was a factor in a crash that killed two Whitelaw residents on Saturday night.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:49 p.m., officers responded to CTH R at Cooperstown Road in the Town of New Denmark for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located two vehicles that had been involved in the crash, a 2004 Cadillac Escalade and a 2018 red Ford Fusion.

Deputies say they believe the Escalade was headed westbound on Cooperstown Road when it failed to yield right of way at the stop sign at CTH R and collided head-on with the Ford Fusion that had been traveling southbound on CTH R.

Officials explain that after the impact, the Escalade spun around and ended up on the west shoulder of CTH R and started on fire, mostly burning the vehicle down to its metal frame. The Fusion reportedly ended up about 30 feet into the field in the southwest corner of this intersection.

Authorities confirm that there had been two occupants in the Ford Fusion, a 42-year-old man from Whitelaw, and his passenger, a 41-year-old woman also from Whitelaw. Both Whitelaw residents were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies report there were also two people in the Escalade, a 29-year-old Green Bay man and his passenger, a 31-year-old man who is not from the area. Officials say the 31-year-old man had to be flown to a Milwaukee hospital to be treated because of the extent and severity of the injuries while the Green Bay man was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirms the 29-year-old Green Bay man was booked into the Brown County Jail on several criminal charges. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update the story as it progresses.