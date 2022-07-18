GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay was charged with making terrorist threats after allegedly telling an employee over the phone that he was going to ‘shoot up’ the building.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 45-year-old Gregory Williams was arrested after allegedly making a threat to Newcap. On July 14, officers responded to an incident of a client getting angry and allegedly saying he was going to ‘shoot up’ the building.

An employee took a call from Williams who was upset and allegedly threatened to shoot everyone at Newcap for ‘not helping him’. The employee told authorities that Williams was aggressive right away and was yelling about how Newcap was not helping.

The call reportedly lasted about three minutes. The building ended up getting closed down and the doors were locked.

When officers contacted Williams, he said that he never made any comments about shooting up the building or the people working there. He mentioned that he called around 1 p.m. and he ended up having to leave a message for the social worker.

He then received a call later the same day and Williams accused the social worker of being naive. The social worker then reportedly hung up on him. Williams did tell authorities that he only said he ‘would be down there’.

Williams is charged with the following:

Terrorist Threats – Create Risk of Causing Result Felony Up to three and a half years in prison



Court records show that Williams had his initial appearance on July 15 and is scheduled to appear on July 25 at 9:30 a.m.

NewCap is a non-profit corporation that was founded in 1965 and helps those living with the conditions of poverty. More information can be found on its website.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.