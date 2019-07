BREED, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve recovered the body of a man who fell into Anderson Lake Saturday evening.

Police say they were called just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had fallen off a raft into the water and did not resurface. A search team was dispatched, and the man’s body was recovered around 8:15 p.m.

At this time, the victim is only identified as a 38-year-old man from Green Bay. The incident remains under investigation.