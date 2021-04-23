Green Bay man found guilty of drug trafficking and firearm offenses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A jury found a Green Bay Man guilty of four charges stemming from an hour-long standoff with authorities in April 2020.

According to officials, 44-year-old Lonel Johnson was found guilty of the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Back on April 3, 2020, Johnson had an hour-long standoff with authorities, and investigators seized a half-pound of methamphetamine and a .22 caliber rifle from Johnson’s residence. Prior to the search warrant, Johnson posted a video on Facebook Live where he was pointing a .45 caliber handgun at the camera, according to authorities.

Johnson was a convicted felon so he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Johnson will is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26, 2021, before Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach. Johnson faces a mandatory ten years in prison and could face up to a maximum of life in prison.

The Brown County Drug Task Force investigated the case, with assistance from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.