GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay was arrested for his seventh OWI after he was pulled over for a seatbelt violation, and the passenger of the vehicle was also arrested on a retail theft warrant.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on Feb. 10 around 7:50 p.m., a trooper pulled over a vehicle for a seatbelt violation. The driver, 42-year-old Guy Martin, reportedly admitted to drinking but refused a field sobriety test.

Martin was pulled over on the I-43 northbound ramp from Atkinson Drive.

Officials say that the trooper saw that the driver was impaired and arrested Martin for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, seventh offense. Martin submitted to a legal blood draw.

He was then booked into the Brown County Jail on the following:

Operating while intoxicated charges

Probation hold

Misdemeanor warrant

He was also issued multiple citations, including:

Operating after revocation

Failure to install ignition interlock device

Open intoxicants

The passenger of the vehicle was also reportedly arrested on a retail theft warrant and a bail jumping charge.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.