Green Bay man had ‘numerous’ images & videos of child porn, sentenced to federal prison

(WFRV) – A Green Bay man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in possessing and distributing ‘numerous’ digital images and videos of child pornography.

According to officials, 26-year-old Dakota Van Frachen was sentenced to 60 months (five years) in federal prison. Van Frachen reportedly possessed and distributed multiple digital images and videos of child pornography.

A similar investigation in the District of New Jersey resulted in Van Frachen’s indictment and conviction.

After Van Frachen is released from prison he will spend five years on supervised release. He is also ordered to pay a $5,000 special assessment. Additionally, he will be required to register as a sexual offender.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Green Bay and Newark Offices.