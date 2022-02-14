WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has life-threatening injuries after an accident on a construction site in the Village of Wrightstown.

According to the Wrightstown Police Department, the 59-year-old fell from a roof around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Broadway Street.

A portion of CTH U was shut down for approximately 10 minutes between USH 41 and Poplar Street.

Officers say the Green Bay man was taken to a hospital for his injuries and there is no update on his condition at this time.

The department reports the man’s name will be withheld until his family is notified.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.