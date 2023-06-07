GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old Green Bay man is facing several years in prison for allegedly drug trafficking and owning a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, on Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Fabian J. Duarte that alleges he was in possession of two firearms and intended to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

As a convicted felon, Duarte is prohibited from ever possessing a firearm under state and federal law. This charge carries up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. He faces an additional 20 years if convicted of the drug charge.

This case was investigated by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).