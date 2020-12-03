Green Bay man indicted on human trafficking and production of child pornography charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has been indicted on charges of human trafficking and production of child pornography.

Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on December 1, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against 53-year-old Darryl K. Green of Green Bay.

According to a release, Green faces charges alleging he attempted to entice a minor to engage in a commercial sex act. It further alleges that he used that same minor to produce a pornographic image.

If convicted of the child pornography charge, authorities say Green faces a mandatory 15 years’ imprisonment and up to 30 years’ imprisonment. He would also be required to register as a sex offender. Officials say the human trafficking charge carries a mandatory ten years’ imprisonment and up to a lifetime of incarceration.

The case was able to happen because of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, and was launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities remind the public that an indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the Green Bay Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Green Bay office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.