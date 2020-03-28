Green Bay man involved in fatal car crash in Village of Suamico

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old man from Green Bay died on Friday night after losing control of his vehicle and striking a guardrail in the Village of Suamico.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says, at around 11:30 p.m., a state patrol officer came upon a one-vehicle crash located on US 41 north of County Highway B.

Officials report the vehicle had been driving southbound on US 41 when the driver lost control and struck the east guardrail. The vehicle ended up on its side facing northbound.

Police say the man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities report the man was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the WI State Patrol, County Shops, County Rescue and the Suamico Fire Department.