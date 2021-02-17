UPDATE: $5k signature bond set for man involved in protests at Marathon Gas Station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Jacques Jossell appeared in Brown County court Wednesday afternoon.

His bond has been set at a $5,000 signature bond.

Jossell was taken into custody on an arrest warrant while appearing in Racine County Court Monday.

He has waived his time period for his preliminary hearing and a status hearing has been scheduled for March 11.

Original Story: Green Bay man involved in protests at Marathon Gas Station caused over $16k in damages

Feb. 17. 2021 1:12 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man that was reportedly involved in the Green Bay protests that turned violent in May of 2020, faces up to six years in prison.

38-year-old Jacques Jossell faces charges for his involvement in the Green Bay protests on May 31, 2020. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reports he faces five charges one of which is felony criminal damage to property.

The complete list of charges are:

Felony Criminal Damage To Property – PTAC, as a party to a crime

Criminal Damage To Property – PTAC, as a party to a crime

Bail Jumping

Harassment Of Police And Fire Animals – PTAC, as a party to a crime

Disorderly Conduct – PTAC, as a party to a crime

According to the criminal complaint, Jossell, and others, was seen on video doing repeated criminal damage to multiple marked BCSO squad cars. In the video, Jossell could be seen making repeated throwing motions at BCSO squad cars with audible noises of impact.

One of the squad cars had a K9 inside, and the vehicle had glass all over the car from the broken windows. An officer also observed a rock that was in the cup holder in the center console.

The K9 unit inside was not injured.

According to authorities, the total damage that was incurred during the incident with Jossell is $16,044.71.

An officer from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was able to positively identify Jossell from the video, due to a previous arrest and interaction with Jossell.

There is no further information at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.