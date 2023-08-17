GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay author known for his books on how to create methamphetamine and other items has posted bond and was released from custody.

Court documents show that 65-year-old Stephen Preisler, also known as “Uncle Fester,” posted his $100,000 cash bond and was released from jail on Wednesday.

Preisler is facing eight drug charges and is expected to be back at the Brown County Courthouse on Friday for a status conference.

The following items were reportedly taken from Preisler’s residence during the search warrant:

  • 114.37 grams of cocaine-base
  • 328.26 grams of methamphetamine
  • 3.67 grams of marijuana
  • 385.78 grams of unknown controlled substances
  • 6 prescription pills
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Equipment consistent with a clandestine methamphetamine lab
    • The lab was later disposed of by the DCI CLEAR Team

