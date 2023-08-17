GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay author known for his books on how to create methamphetamine and other items has posted bond and was released from custody.
Court documents show that 65-year-old Stephen Preisler, also known as “Uncle Fester,” posted his $100,000 cash bond and was released from jail on Wednesday.
Preisler is facing eight drug charges and is expected to be back at the Brown County Courthouse on Friday for a status conference.
The following items were reportedly taken from Preisler’s residence during the search warrant:
- 114.37 grams of cocaine-base
- 328.26 grams of methamphetamine
- 3.67 grams of marijuana
- 385.78 grams of unknown controlled substances
- 6 prescription pills
- Drug paraphernalia
- Equipment consistent with a clandestine methamphetamine lab
- The lab was later disposed of by the DCI CLEAR Team
No additional information was provided.
