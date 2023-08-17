GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay author known for his books on how to create methamphetamine and other items has posted bond and was released from custody.

Court documents show that 65-year-old Stephen Preisler, also known as “Uncle Fester,” posted his $100,000 cash bond and was released from jail on Wednesday.

Preisler is facing eight drug charges and is expected to be back at the Brown County Courthouse on Friday for a status conference.

The following items were reportedly taken from Preisler’s residence during the search warrant:

114.37 grams of cocaine-base

328.26 grams of methamphetamine

3.67 grams of marijuana

385.78 grams of unknown controlled substances

6 prescription pills

Drug paraphernalia

Equipment consistent with a clandestine methamphetamine lab The lab was later disposed of by the DCI CLEAR Team



No additional information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are released.