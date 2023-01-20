GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay.

Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a Financial Institution after an alleged incident on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Vogel was taken into custody on the scene after officers responded to an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. Law enforcement reportedly got to the scene within ten minutes of the alarm.

During Vogel’s arrest, Green Bay Police was able to recover an undisclosed sum of cash. The department is not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

No injuries were reported from the alleged robbery.

Authorities are continuing to investigate this incident, and no additional details will be provided at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.