GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man facing homicide charges from a Green Bay stabbing back in 2021 pleaded ‘No Contest’ to some charges and had others dismissed.
Court records show that 22-year-old Wesley Brice pleaded no contest to multiple charges stemming from a stabbing back in March 2021. Brice was originally facing nine charges.
Below is a breakdown of each of his charges:
- 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide
- No Contest plea
- 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
- No Contest plea
- 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
- No Contest plea
- Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force
- Charge dismissed but Read In
- False Imprisonment
- No Contest plea
- Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm
- Charge Dismissed but Read In
- Criminal Damage to Property (Over $2,500)
- No Contest plea
- Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
- Charge dismissed but Read In
- Disorderly Conduct
- Charge dismissed but Read In
Brice will be back in court on December 16, 2022, for his sentencing hearing. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Broadway, and a 70-year-old man ended up dying from his stab wounds.
More details of the incident can be read here.