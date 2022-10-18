GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man facing homicide charges from a Green Bay stabbing back in 2021 pleaded ‘No Contest’ to some charges and had others dismissed.

Court records show that 22-year-old Wesley Brice pleaded no contest to multiple charges stemming from a stabbing back in March 2021. Brice was originally facing nine charges.

Below is a breakdown of each of his charges:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide No Contest plea 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety No Contest plea 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety No Contest plea Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force Charge dismissed but Read In False Imprisonment No Contest plea Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm Charge Dismissed but Read In Criminal Damage to Property (Over $2,500) No Contest plea Resisting or Obstructing an Officer Charge dismissed but Read In Disorderly Conduct Charge dismissed but Read In

Brice will be back in court on December 16, 2022, for his sentencing hearing. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Broadway, and a 70-year-old man ended up dying from his stab wounds.

More details of the incident can be read here.