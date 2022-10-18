GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man facing homicide charges from a Green Bay stabbing back in 2021 pleaded ‘No Contest’ to some charges and had others dismissed.

Court records show that 22-year-old Wesley Brice pleaded no contest to multiple charges stemming from a stabbing back in March 2021. Brice was originally facing nine charges.

Below is a breakdown of each of his charges:

  1. 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide
    • No Contest plea
  2. 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
    • No Contest plea
  3. 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
    • No Contest plea
  4. Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force
    • Charge dismissed but Read In
  5. False Imprisonment
    • No Contest plea
  6. Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm
    • Charge Dismissed but Read In
  7. Criminal Damage to Property (Over $2,500)
    • No Contest plea
  8. Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
    • Charge dismissed but Read In
  9. Disorderly Conduct
    • Charge dismissed but Read In

Brice will be back in court on December 16, 2022, for his sentencing hearing. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Broadway, and a 70-year-old man ended up dying from his stab wounds.

More details of the incident can be read here.