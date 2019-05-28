Green Bay man racing in 930 mile bike ride from California to Colorado

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Next month, 30 bicyclists from 10 different countries will be heading to Oceanside, California for a 930 mile bike ride to Durango, Colorado. The “Race Across The West” takes cyclists from the sandy beaches, to the Sierra Mountains, into the Mojave and Sonoran deserts, and eventually up on the Animas River.

Bobby Klatt of Green Bay is the only person from Wisconsin participating in the race.

“I would by lying to you if I told you I wasn’t intimidated. It’s going to be a challenge,” Klatt said.

Klatt enlisted with the Army National Guard back in 2008, and was deployed to Iraq a year later. He served for five years and also spent time with the Army Reserves.

“However at age 30, I kind of had a life change,” Klatt said. “I wanted to do something a little bit different, and I wanted to be a little more active and I wanted a challenge.”

That’s when he got into distance cycling, and completed a 400 mile race in Minnesota in 2016.

“And that was the first stepping stone to something called the Race Across America. So that’s where the motivation came from. This is step two to what I hope one day will be a three step process to the ultimate goal of racing across America,” Klatt said.

The Race Across The West however, is no easy journey.

“We have 92 hours to accomplish it,” Klatt said. “This will be a touch different with the desert heat, the mountain elevation, and the overall length of it.”

He’ll have some help with his personal trainer and three other guys.

“We’ll have two separate vans. They’ll run four to six hour shifts, maybe eight hour shifts – following me, helping me with hydration, nutrition, keeping me cool,” Klatt said. “They’re really my lifeline over the course of the 3-4 days that we’ll be on the bike.”

He’s also raising money for veterans and active duty service members along the way with donations going towards 4th HOOAH (Helping Out Our American Heroes) Wisconsin, a local group that he’s a part of.

“I feel like because of what they do, people are able to pull through and make better of a situation,” Klatt said. “They know there’s people locally that truly have their back. I think that’s the greatest aspect of 4th HOOAH and something I’m very pleased to be partnered with.”

Bobby has a goal of raising $20,000. You can donate to his cause by clicking here.

When asked about being the only person from Wisconsin racing, he says it’s about pride.

“I want to make everybody – not just my friends and family, but also 4th HOOAH and my sponsors and everybody proud. I want to make the whole state proud knowing this guy from Wisconsin made it 930 miles across the western part of the United States,” Klatt said. “I have a mantra that I’ve lived by over the last couple of months, and that is to outwill my ability. I feel like if you can wake up with that mindset everyday, and if you can go and tackle something that’s truly bigger than what you think you can do, it’ll change you in the long run and it’ll make you a better person.”

The Race Across The West begins on Tuesday, June 11th. Good luck, Bobby!