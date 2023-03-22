GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man was sentenced to 46 months in prison for manufacturing and trafficking 3D-printed firearms, otherwise known as ‘ghost guns.’

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), investigators with the Brown County Drug Task Force searched Mitchell J. Guerrero’s residence in November 2021, finding a ‘3D printing lab’ in his basement.

Guerrero, a 30-year-old from Green Bay, was found to have a fully functional 3D-printed plastic handgun, 3D-printed magazines and rounds, 3D-printed silencers, and a 3D-printed ‘sear’ that could convert an AR-15 rifle into a fully automatic weapon, court records state.

Investigators also found evidence that Guerrero was in the early stages of manufacturing a 3D-printed AR-15.

The release also states the 3D-printed plastic handgun was sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Firearms Technology Criminal Branch for a technical examination, where it successfully fired.

The firearm was also tested to go through a metal detector by the TSA, which it went through without setting off the alarm. Authorities noted that this is the first known fully operational plastic firearm seized by ATF that has successfully passed through a TSA metal detector.

Additional evidence showed that Guerrero offered to sell ghost guns, even allegedly trading one for methamphetamine.

3D-printed firearms are commonly referred to as ‘ghost guns’ because they lack serial numbers, making them untraceable.

Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Guerrero to a total sentence of 46 months imprisonment and three years supervised release on March 20.

ATF and the Brown County Drug Task Force investigated the incident.

No additional details were provided in the release.