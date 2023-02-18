GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old man from Green Bay received his sentence on February 6 after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Bahron Berkley-Dolphin was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by seven years of supervised release.

Berkley-Dolphin was arrested in May 2022 by investigators with the Brown County Drug Task Force after he allegedly sold fentanyl pills to an informant.

The fentanyl, which was in the formal of counterfeit Percocet pills, was reportedly acquired by Berkley-Dolphin from illicit sources in Arizona. Authorities say that 4,000 fake Percocet pills were sent from Arizona to Berkley-Dolphin in Wisconsin.

The release states that at the time Berkley-Dolphin reportedly delivered fentanyl, he was a convicted felon and owned a loaded 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number.

Berkley-Dolphin had pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.

Judge William C. Griesbach delivered the sentencing and while doing so cited a recent report from the Drug Enforcement Administration that 6 in 10 pills tested at DEA Crime Labs contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

That number has increased by 20% since 2021, Judge Griesbach stated.

This case was investigated by the Brown County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

No additional information was provided.